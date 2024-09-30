Cyberabad Police Issues Safety Tips for Dasara

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday listed out measures to prevent thefts when families leave for their native places for the Dasara holidays. They have advised people to store valuables in bank lockers or safe places, install security alarms and motion sensors, report any suspicious individuals in the neighbourhood to the police always park vehicles in the houses premises and make sure to lock two-wheelers, and if possible and use wheel chains for extra security.

People were also advised to hire trusted watchmen and security guards, monitor the CCTV cameras regularly online, not to accumulate garbage, newspapers or milk packets outside the house, leave the outside lights turned on and cover the doors with curtains, inform trusted neighbours about the family’s absence, not to leave keys in cupboards or common areas.

In case of suspicions, people should call 100 or the Cyberabad police control room at 9490617100 or reach out via WhatsApp at 9490617444.