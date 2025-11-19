Cyberabad Police Issues Safety Advisory for Motorists during Winter Fog

Hyderabad: In view of dense fog conditions during the winter season, Cyberabad police advised all motorists to follow essential safety instructions to prevent accidents. The citizens need to exercise maximum caution while driving on Outer Ring Road (ORR), highways, and major city roads where visibility is significantly reduced.

In a safety advisory, the police said motorists must drive with extreme caution as fog reduces visibility and always use low-beam headlights in fog and avoid using high-beam lights. Switch on fog lights immediately upon entering fog-affected zones and reduce speed and maintain full control of the vehicle at all times.

Maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead to avoid sudden collisions and avoid sudden braking. The motorists must apply brakes slowly and steadily. Do not use hazard lights while driving and switch them on only when your vehicle is stopped. Keep the windshield clean and use anti-fog or defogger modes to prevent misting.

Follow lane markings carefully and avoid unnecessary lane changes. Avoid overtaking in fog as overtaking becomes extremely dangerous in low visibility. Stay alert to traffic sounds and two-wheeler riders must wear reflective jackets and keep helmet visors clean. Pedestrians should avoid dark clothing and cross only after checking both sides.

Police will intensify patrolling in fog-prone zones for public safety. Motorists must strictly follow all safety instructions issued by the police. Use indicators well in advance before turning or changing lanes and keep tail-lamps clean and ensure they are clearly visible. Avoid using cruise control in foggy conditions and ensure wipers are in good working condition for clear visibility.

Use tyres with good grip and avoid driving with worn-out tyres. Slow down near junctions, curves, flyovers, and narrow roads. Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy fog and travel only if essential. Use GPS navigation to avoid confusion in low-visibility conditions apart from keeping windows slightly open to reduce internal fogging.

Do not stop abruptly on the road; move to the leftmost lane if stopping is necessary and eEnsure vehicle reflectors are visible from a long distance. Avoid flashing high beams at oncoming traffic and Carry an emergency kit including a torch, reflectors, and basic tools. The police said the two-wheeler riders must avoid over-speeding, especially during early mornings.

Heavy vehicles should use reflective stickers and keep headlights and tail-lights on. School buses and public transport must follow all fog-specific safety measures. Drivers should be well-rested, as fatigue reduces reaction time. Avoid distractions such as mobile phones, texting, or eating while driving.

Keep both hands on the steering wheel for maximum control and follow traffic advisories issued through FM, social media, and traffic apps. Exercise extra caution on ORR and highways where fog density is usually higher. Maintain moderate acceleration; avoid sudden speeding or abrupt slowdowns. Watch out for stray animals, especially on rural roads and highway edges.

Ensure brake lights are functioning properly to warn vehicles behind and follow instructions given by traffic personnel deployed in fog-hit areas, the police said.