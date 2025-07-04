Cyberabad Police Issues Guidelines For Spa Centres

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police listed out guidelines for spa centres under its jurisdiction making it clear that any form of sexual activity on the premises is strictly prohibited.

These guidelines were issued during a coordination and awareness meeting conducted with spa centre owners at the Cyberabad commissioner office auditorium here on Friday. Officials from Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Law and Order Wing, and Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad attended the meeting.

The session mainly focused on legal compliance, vigilance against human trafficking and the importance of industry cooperation in upholding public safety.

In the guidelines, the police made it clear that engaging in any form of sexual activity on the spa centre is strictly prohibited. Spa and massage centres must operate only between 9 am and 9 pm. The premises must not be used for residential purposes or be connected to any residential area.

All masseurs and masseuses must possess valid qualifications in physiotherapy, aupressure, or occupational therapy. Details of all employees, including housekeeping staff, must be maintained in a register, and all staff must be at least 18 years of age.

The centres must comply with all applicable laws, including the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The name, license number, license details, and working hours of the centre must be clearly displayed at the premises.

Additionally, details of the license holder, manager, employees, working hours, types of massages and services offered, and corresponding fees must be prominently displayed. CCTV cameras with recording facilities are to be installed at the entrance, reception, and common areas.

Recordings must be preserved for a minimum of three months. An Internal Complaints Committee, as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, must be constituted in centres employing more than ten staff members.

The presence of such a committee must be prominently displayed, and periodic reports must be submitted to the authorities concerned. Violations of these guidelines will invite penal action under applicable laws. In the event of any criminal activity, legal action will be taken accordingly.