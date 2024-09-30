Cyberabad police issues Dasara festival advisory for families heading out

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday listed out necessary measures to prevent thefts when families are heading out to their native place for Dasara holidays.



The police issued key safety tips to prevent thefts. “In view of Dasara holidays, the people must store valuables such as gold, silver, jewellery, and cash in a bank locker or hide them in a safe place at home,” the police officials said.

They asked to install security alarms and motion sensors before you leave to enhance your home’s safety. “Ensure your home has a central locking system for added protection apart from locking up your home and travelling, inform your local police station about your absence,” they explained.

They asked to report any suspicious individuals in the neighbourhood to the nearest police station or dial 100 immediately. Always park vehicles within the premises of home and make sure to lock two-wheelers, and if possible, use wheel chains for extra security.

“Hire only trusted watchmen as security guards and monitor the CCTV cameras installed in your home regularly through online access. While you're away, make sure there is no accumulation of garbage, newspapers, or milk packets outside your house, as this could signal that the home is unoccupied and attract thieves,” they said.

Even if the main door is locked, cover it with curtains to ensure the lock is not visible from outside. Leave a few lights on inside and outside the home before going out to give the appearance of occupancy. Inform trusted neighbours about the family’s absence and request them to keep an eye on your house.

Install CCTV cameras at all entry points and inside the house. Keep the DVR hidden in a secure location within the home. Do not leave keys for cupboards or safes in common areas such as shoe racks, under mattresses, on top of cupboards, or in dressing tables. Store them in hidden, secure spots. Exercise caution and remain vigilant when wearing gold jewellery to functions.

Avoid sharing travel plans or absence on social media, as this could increase the risk of theft. Form voluntary committees within the community to help prevent thefts and maintain safety in your neighbourhood.

“If you have any suspicions, don't hesitate to call the toll-free number 100, the Cyberabad Police Control Room at 9490617100, or reach us via WhatsApp at 9490617444,” officials added.