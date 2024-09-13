Cyberabad police impose traffic diversions from Sept.14 to 30

To maintain smooth traffic flow, the Cyberabad traffic police have implemented diversions along the following routes. Commuters travelling from Cyber Towers, 100-feet Junction and Kothaguda towards JNTU and Moosapet are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic from Toddy compound towards JNTU and Moosapet via 100- feet Junction can take a diversion at Parvathnagar Junction and proceed via Khaithlapur Bridge. Vehicles coming from IKEA, Cyber Gateway and COD Junction heading towards JNTU via the Cyber Towers Flyover can continue directly towards JNTU. Traffic travelling under the Cyber Towers Flyover towards JNTU may take diversion at N-Grand Hotel, proceed via N-Convention, take right at Jain Enclave, and use the back road of Yashoda Hospital to merge onto the RoB flyover towards JNTU, according to traffic police.