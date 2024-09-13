 Top
Cyberabad police impose traffic diversions from Sept.14 to 30

M Srinivas
13 Sep 2024 7:46 AM GMT
The Cyberabad police imposed traffic diversions from Sept.14 to 30 in view of construction of a new service road by GHMC from the Cyber Towers flyover landing to Yashoda Hospital (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: In view of construction of a new service road by GHMC from the Cyber Towers flyover landing to Yashoda Hospital, traffic may slow down from the flyover endpoint to the RoB flyover starting point near Yashoda Hospital from September 14 to 30, the police said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorM Srinivas

