Cyberabad police impose traffic diversions for 60 days in Shapurnagar

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police imposed traffic diversions for laying and replacing damaged and existing Prestressed Concrete Pipe (PSC) pipeline of 1200 mm dia inline and out coated pipeline fabricated with 12mm thick MS plate from Sri Sai weighbridge to Ranga Bhujanga theatre in Shapurnagar under Jeedimetla traffic police station limits.

The diversions would be enforced for 60 days from March 6 round-the-clock. To facilitate free flow of traffic, certain measures to regulate traffic at various places, junctions and roads need to be taken, according to a press release.

The traffic coming from Subash Nagar towards Bahadurpally and Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Saikanta Junction, Take Right – Jeedimetla Industrial Area – JETL Kaman – Main road – Suraram – Bahadurpally-Gandimaisamma

Vehicles coming from Gandimaisamma towards Subash Nagar will be diverted at JETL Kaman – Take Right – Industrial Area – Saikanta – Subash Nagar. Motorists coming from Subash Nagar towards Balanagar will be diverted at SaiKanta junction – Take left-take right– Sai Darshini Hotel – Take Left – Chinthal – IDPL – Balanagar.

Vehicles coming from Balanagar towards Subash Nagar at Sana Bawarchi hotel-Take left-Adarsh Bank lane-Saikanta-Subash Nagar.