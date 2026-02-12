 Top
Cyberabad Police Impose Prohibitory Orders at Counting Centres

Telangana
12 Feb 2026 1:43 PM IST

These orders will be implemented at Bharat Bible College, Dabilpur village and Medchal in Yellampet municipality, and Sri T Chaitanya School, Majeedpur and Shamirpet in Aliabad municipality

Cyberabad police (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police prohibited assembly of five or more persons around 500 meters radius at the municipality counting centers with effect from 6 am till 11 pm on February 13.

An order to this effect was issued by Quthbullapur Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police T Sai Manohar. These orders will be implemented at Bharat Bible College, Dabilpur village and Medchal in Yellampet municipality, and Sri T Chaitanya School, Majeedpur and Shamirpet in Aliabad municipality.

He said that anyone violating orders would be liable for prosecution as the law.


