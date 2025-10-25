Cyberabad Police Hold Open House for Students

Hyderabad:Cyberabad police organised an open house at the Cyberabad Parade Ground on Friday as part of Police Commemoration Week to familiarise students with policing and public safety.

Women and child safety wing DCP Srujana Karnam inaugurated the event and encouraged students to understand social issues and the role of police in maintaining law and order.

Around 550 students from various schools across five Cyberabad zones attended. The bomb disposal team demonstrated detection and disposal equipment, while sniffer dogs, mounted police, band drill and a silent drill by the Special Party were showcased. Senior officers including ADCP Shameer participated.



