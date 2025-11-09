Cyberabad Police Divert Traffic for HCL Cyclothon

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of the HCL Cyclothon Hyderabad 2025, scheduled to be held on Sunday (November 9) from 4.30 am to 9.30 am.

The event will begin at Prime Arena and cover two major routes – towards Kollur Junction (10 km, 24 km, and 49 km loops) and Vattinagulapally-Kokapet Rotary (26 km and 51 km loops) – with multiple laps planned across both stretches.

To ensure smooth traffic management, the police will enforce temporary diversions at key junctions, including Gopanpally Flyover, Tellapur Alliance Junction, Wipro Junction, Kollur Junction, and Narsingi, between 4.30 am and 9.30 am. Traffic from Nallagandla, Tellapur, and Wipro Circle will be diverted towards alternate routes via Wipro Circle, Exit No.1 and Exit No.2 of the ORR, and Khajaguda Circle.

At Kokapet Rotary, the right-side service road from Kokapet Rotary to Kollur Toll Gate will remain closed for the cycling event between 1.30 am and 10.00 am. Vehicles heading towards Vattinagulapally and Kollur have been advised to use the left side of the service road.

Heavy vehicles, including trucks, lorries, DCMs, RMCs, and water tankers, will not be permitted on the affected routes within Ramachandrapuram, Gachibowli, and Narsingi traffic limits during the event hours.

The Cyberabad traffic police urged the public to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with on-duty personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the event.