Cyberabad Police Dismantles Online Cricket Betting Syndicate; 4 Held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has successfully dismantled a sophisticated online cricket betting syndicate operating through Telegram influencers, unauthorized betting websites, and mule accounts.

This network systematically deceived youth with false promises of match-fixing tips and used aggressive social media campaigns to lure millions into illegal gambling platforms. The arrested have been identified as Chinnamsetti Naga Rakesh, Pottavathini Deepak, Guguloth Sri Ram Naik and Hemanth Kumar.

Rakesh and Hemanth Kumar used to gain the trust of people claiming themselves as ICC cricket analysts and duped them.

The police, on June 13, received a complaint from a Miyapur resident, who was defrauded through guaranteed “TOSS FIX” predictions in Telegram channels. The complainant and his friend lost Rs.50 lakh and Rs.60 lakh respectively.

Four specialized teams from Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) were deployed and ensured the arrest of four persons.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, Special Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police, B Sai Sri, who is also Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Cybercrimes, said that the accused created private Telegram groups offering exclusive insider tips as part of victim acquisition and claimed access to “fixed matches” and “guaranteed predictions”.

Using emotional manipulation and fear of missing out tactics, the accused registered users via side-loaded Android apps and shared vanity URLs in private groups and referral codes from influencers.

The victims then deposited money via UPI, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and NEFT to mule accounts, which were operated with forged Aadhaar and PAN documents. Anonymous UPI IDs were rotated to avoid RBI-compliant KYC requirements.

The accused layered funds through multiple accounts and some accounts were converted to cryptocurrency. The winnings when paid disbursed through fresh mule accounts. The small wins were selectively released through fresh mule accounts to build trust, high-value withdrawals were routinely blocked, driving many victims into deeper losses and debt.

As part of commission structure, the influencers earned one to three commission per cent per rupee bet and additional monthly retainers based on follower count and regional influence. The total influencer earnings were Rs.25 lakh to Rs.80 lakh.

The accused were mainly targeting multiple States with focus on Telugu-speaking regions. The police seized 10 mobile phones, two laptops and Tablets, five ATM cards, nine bank passbooks, two cheque books and a PAN card.

The consequences of the betting would lead depression and suicide among victims and the entire life savings often exhausted within weeks apart from getting trapped in serious debt and causing severe mental-health crises afflict affected families, the police said.

In a public advisory, the police asked the people to stay alert and avoid online betting and asked them to report any suspicious activity to 1930.