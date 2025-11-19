Cyberabad Police Detect 11 Cybercrime Cases, 18 Held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime police detected 11 cybercrime cases for the week from November 12 to 18, leading to the arrest of 18 offenders across multiple States. The investigation revealed the pan-India spread of cybercriminal networks, with offenders from different States. Out of the 18 arrests, 15 were linked to trading fraud.

Seventeen mobile phones and four SIM cards were seized from the possesion of the arrested persons. The police also successfully processed and obtained 200 refund orders in 53 cases from court concerned to be refunded to victims. One of the importance cases cracked by the police included busting of a major corporate extortion racket targeting a leading pharma company. The police arrested two persons in the case.







