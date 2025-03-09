Cyberabad Police Crack Down on Drug & Liquor Violations

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday night registered 317 cases, during a special drive under the supervision of DCPs, raiding farmhouses, pubs, hookah centres, checking vehicles, testing for ganja consumption and for drunken drive.

Eight persons tested positive for ganja. A total of 300 cases of open boozing were registered with the police, seven of street prostitution and one PITA case.

In all the drives, almost 186 isolated places were raided and 315 respondents were apprehended.

BTech Student Killed in Bachupally Hit-and-Run

Hyderabad: A BTech first year student died in a hit-and-run case in Bachupally early on Saturday. The victim, K. Nanu, was studying in a college in Bachupally. Two other college students, Karthik and Vishwanth, were injured.

The trio had reportedly left the college on a scooter. While they were stationed near a fuel station in Pragathinagar in Bachupally, an unidentified vehicle rammed into their vehicle.

The crash led to Nanu falling on the ground and being fatally run over. The two injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Police have booked a case and started a hunt for the runaway vehicle.

Assam Youth Dies in Hyderabad Bike Crash

An Assam native died and two others were injured after their bike rammed into the Metro Rail Pillar 934, in Sanathnagar at about 1.30 am on Friday. Sanathnagar inspector K. Srinivasulu identified the victim as Rahul Sathnami, 24, and the survivors as Rajani Sathnami, 23, and Baji Sathnami, 19.

All three were working at a company in Balanagar and staying at DeendayalnNagar in Balapur. They were heading towards Erragadda from Moosapet when their bike, reportedly driven in a rash manner, rammed into the pillar.

Locals called the police about the accident. Police said a CCTV video of the incident, recovered from the scene, showed an oncoming vehicle using its headlights on high beam.

Hyderabad Woman Dies by Suicide Over Forced Marriage

A 23-year-old woman, Ganta Vijayagouri, died by suicide at her residence allegedly over being forced into a marriage, in Balreddynagar late on Friday night, Balanagar police said. She was married last month.

Inspector T. Narsimha Raju said the incident came to light when her husband returned home from work, knocked on the door and did not receive any response. He summoned help and broke open the door and found Vijayagouri’s body.

A Balanagar police officer said that she was forced into the marriage by her parents. Police booked a case, shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem and commenced investigations.