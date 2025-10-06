Cyberabad Police Busts Illegal Liquor Party at Farmhouse with Minors

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted a liquor party illegally organized with 22 minors including five girls in a farmhouse at Peddamangalaram village in Moinabad on Sunday night.

The party was hosted by an 18-year-old student (name withheld), who returned from London a few days ago. He uploaded a post on Instagram stating that he was hosting a party at a farmhouse in Moinabad with DJ music and asked the interested persons to take part in it.

He also charged Rs.1,300 per person for attending the party. On paying the amount, as many as 62 members including 22 minors’ were attending the party at Cherry Oaks farmhouse, the police said. Of the 22 minors, five of them were girls. Based on information, the Moinabad police raided the farmhouse and found liquor bottles.

Moinabad Inspector G Pavan Kumar Reddy told Deccan Chronicle on Monday that the student was planning to host an event by organizing a party in a farmhouse. Accordingly, he discussed it with his close acquaintances and uploaded a post on Instagram inviting interested people to attend the party.

As minors were found in the party and liquor was served illegally, the police raided the premises. “We booked a case against half a dozen persons including the student, farmhouse owner, manager and DJ music player,” Reddy said.

The police said the student tested positive in the drug test. “When we grilled him about testing positive, he confessed that he consumed marihuana a month ago,” another police official said, adding that further investigation is on. Foreign liquor was not found on the premises, he said.