Cyberabad police bust illegal sale of spurious toddy in Kadthal

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted an illegal sale of spurious toddy racket after raiding a manufacturing unit in Kadthal on the city suburbs.



Based on information, Kadthal Inspector Shivaprasad along with his team conducted a raid at the residence of Palakurthi Raghavender in Sarikonda village. During the search, it was revealed that Raghavender was involved in the illegal manufacturing and selling of spurious toddy

Four plastic drums filled with spurious toddy were found in a Bolero vehicle. After being grilled, Raghavender admitted to mixing ammonium bicarbonate powder and citric acid with locally sourced toddy to manufacture spurious toddy.

He confessed to selling the spurious toddy in Hyderabad for profit. Two kgs of ammonium bicarbonate powder, approximately 900 liters of spurious toddy, an empty citric acid container and a Bolero vehicle were seized after registering a case under Section 34(a) TSEA Act-1968 against Raghavender, and further investigation is underway.