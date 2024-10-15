Cyberabad Police Arrest Woman for Defrauding Job Seekers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrimes police arrested one Reshma, alias Swapna for defrauding job-seekers in collaboration with her ex-husband Mohammed Ali. Reshma is a former tele-caller at an IT consultancy. She married Ali in 2013, but the couple divorced in 2022. They continued to work together in committing digital crimes, police said.

Posing as a senior HR manager with an IT major, Reshma targeted job aspirants by false promising them jobs in multinational companies and collecting advance fees. Police arrested her based on a complaint by a MBA graduate.

The victim along with nine others paid a total of Rs 58,75,000. After receiving payments, the accused cut off all communication. Police said Reshma faced 12 cases in the Telugu states and Karnataka. She was arrested in Kalaburagi.