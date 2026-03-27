Cyberabad Police Announce Traffic Diversions Near Gachibowli Stadium for Saturday Musical Event

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad traffic police have announced traffic diversions for a musical event at the Gachibowli stadium on Saturday, from 4 pm to 11 pm. According to the notification, traffic from Gachibowli junction towards Lingampally will be diverted at IIIT junction via Wipro junction, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally and Nallagandla.

Vehicles from Financial district, Gopanpally Thanda, Gowlidoddi, Q-City and Kokapet towards IIIT junction will be diverted at Wipro junction towards Nanakramguda Rotary, merging into ORR and Gachibowli junction.



Traffic from Lingampally, HCU, Masjid Banda T-junction and DLF junction towards Gachibowli, Kothaguda and Mehdipatnam will be diverted at SMR/Bus depot via Masjid Banda, Sriramnagar, Botanical junction, Udupi Hotel, ZPHS and Gachibowli junction.



