Cyberabad police and IT leaders to jointly resolve traffic challenges in IT corridor

Hyderabad: In a significant move that is endeavoured to address the growing traffic concerns in Cyberabad limits, its police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with D. Joel Davis, joint commissioner and traffic in-charge officers held a high-level meeting with IT industry leaders here on Monday.



The objective of the meeting was to explore short-term and medium-term solutions to the horrific traffic congestions in the IT hubs of Hitec city and the financial district.

Several actionable strategies were discussed, including going in for staggered shifts to ease traffic, the need of IT companies to share information on arrival patterns for a better data collection, and installation of CCTV cameras on high rise buildings for live monitoring of traffic flow.

The IT industry leaders assured to support traffic marshals to enable better traffic management, potentially utilizing CSR funds for this initiative and encourage their employees to go in for carpooling, improvement of roads and creation of alternate routes, parking facilities and bus bays at Raidurgam metro station and Image Towers. Also discussed were the need for a better movement of pedestrians and easier access to IT parks, centralized transportation system and shared shuttles.

The officials agreed to have a follow-up meeting in the next couple of weeks with stakeholders from TGIIC, TSRTC, GHMC and other related government departments.

Ramesh Kaza, secretary of SCSC, proposed small cluster groups to oversee the execution of each action on the agenda.

Prashanth Nandella, President of HYSEA, added that SCSC and HYSEA will collaborate closely to create a task force and hold periodic meetings to review the progress and ensure impactful results.

Prominent government officials and heads of top corporate houses participated in the elaborate discussions.