Cyberabad Cops Enforce Entry Ban in Moinabad Amid Communal Tensions

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police clamped orders prohibiting entry of outsiders in Moinabad in view of some communal tension in the area. Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The orders prohibit gathering of five or more persons in the areas specified and prohibits people who do not ordinarily reside or have work in the area from entering the limits of Moinabad police station. The orders will be in force from 6 am on Wednesday till 11 pm of July 30.

Police officers, military personnel on duty, funeral processions and marriage functions will be exempted from the operation of this order, Avinash Mohanty stated.