Cyberabad Commissionerate Get 2 Police Canines, Tally is Now 18
Of them, 12 are trained in explosives detection, two for narcotics while four are for tracking. The two canines that reported from the CID are Rana, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Rado, a 10-year-old Labrador.
Hyderabad: Two police canines from the Telangana CID were inducted into the Cyberabad Police, Hanumantha Rao, additional DCP, CSW headquarters, said on Wednesday, bringing the total number of police canines in Cyberabad to 18.
Of them, 12 are trained in explosives detection, two for narcotics while four are for tracking. The two canines that reported from the CID are Rana, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Rado, a 10-year-old Labrador.
The unit would function under BD team RI Nagaraju with the cooperation of RSI Venkatesh. The additional DCP added that narcotics canine Teja won bronze medals at the 68th All India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi (2024-25) and the Telangana police duty meet in the city, while explosives detection canine Reena won bronze medals at the Telangana police duty meets in Hyderabad in 2024 and in Warangal in 2025.