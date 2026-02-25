Cyberabad Commissionerate Get 2 Police Canines, Tally is Now 18

Hyderabad: Two police canines from the Telangana CID were inducted into the Cyberabad Police, Hanumantha Rao, additional DCP, CSW headquarters, said on Wednesday, bringing the total number of police canines in Cyberabad to 18.

Of them, 12 are trained in explosives detection, two for narcotics while four are for tracking. The two canines that reported from the CID are Rana, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Rado, a 10-year-old Labrador.