Cyberabad Commissioner G. Srijana Reviews Town Planning; Directs Swift Action on Illegal Constructions and LRS

Hyderabad:Cyberabad municipal commissioner G. Srijana conducted a review meeting with town planning officials on Tuesday regarding several town planning issues in the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Officials discussed key topics during the meeting, including the issuance of building permissions, actions taken against illegal constructions, pending court cases, junction development works, removal of encroachments, road widening works, Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) applications, and the resolution of public grievances.



Commissioner Srijana directed officials to expedite the resolution of pending cases and instructed all concerned departments to coordinate to complete tasks on time. She specifically stressed the need to accelerate the process for granting permissions and strengthen supervision at the field level. She ordered officials to immediately address town planning-related public grievances without any delay.