Cyber stalking rises in Hyderabad, experts sound caution

Hyderabad: With cases of cyber stalking rising, police and cyber experts have warned people to exercise caution when they are online and promptly report suspicious activities to authorities.

“Using social media has become a tough task. Earlier, I had multiple social media accounts like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. But now I restrict myself to Instagram only as I cannot bear the brunt of the comments by useless people," said a social media buff.

A survey by Deccan Chronicle found that the above is not an isolated case. Many in Hyderabad experienced similar cases of cyber harassment and online stalking. Victims often face emotional and psychological distress, compounded by fear. However, many choose to remain tight-lipped.



"We take stalking very seriously. Many celebrities and women face a lot of pressure dealing with stalkers. We have set up a special team to deal with cyber stalking. The team is fully equipped to handle the complexities of cases. We urge the victims to come forward and report such incidents. Once the complaint is lodged, we take stringent actions, said Hyderabad cyber crime ACP R. Shiva Maruti.

Cyber security expert Praveen Tangella said, "The internet can be a dangerous place. He said people need to be careful about what they share online and who they talk to.” Always use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication. Keeping social media accounts private can deter stalkers to intrude into your accounts. Use a reputable VPN and keep your software up to date, Tangelia said, adding as the digital landscape evolves, so do the tactics of cybercriminals.

Use browser extensions or plug-ins to block trackers and ads and make sure to regularly scan your device for malware and viruses.

Being cautious about what you share online is what attracts the perpetrators. Because the world is always curious in others’ personal things, avoid engaging with strangers on online platforms. We are here to support and help them overcome their ordeal, said a senior cop.

More than eight stalking cases are recorded each month while many go unreported. A dedicated group is working to prevent stalking and harassment cases. They can send SMS alerts to known stalkers, informing them that they are being watched, the senior police officer added.