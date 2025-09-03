Cyber Security Bureau Ties up with IIIT-H on Innovation Hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have agreed to collaborate on launching Vyuha Labs, a cyber innovation hub.

The hub, which was formally inaugurated at the IIIT-H campus in Gachibowli, will function under IIIT-H’s dedicated wing Cyber Manthan (Cybersecurity Management and Next Gen Technologies Advancement Network), with Vyuha being its flagship initiative.

Project chief executive Rajul Negi said the lab would work with multiple agencies, both government and private, to develop cost-effective cybersecurity solutions. “The technical advancements in Vyuha are accessible at a fraction of the cost compared to individual cybersecurity agencies, which usually charge in crores,” he said.

Negi added that with digital usage soaring, scams are proliferating across platforms. “Our collaboration with the state police will help identify the source of cybercrimes, irrespective of boundaries.”

Launching the initiative, Telangana DGP Dr Jitender struck a personal note. “Is there anyone here who has not received a spam call? For 32 years in my service, I was known as a person who never missed any calls, but in the last two years, I think twice before picking up. One should always follow this practice,” he remarked.

The DGP stressed that cybercrime is one of the fastest-evolving threats today and requires “collective innovation, collaboration, and forward-looking solutions” and added that initiatives like Vyuha Labs would strengthen Telangana’s digital security and serve as a national model.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel highlighted that innovation was the only way to stay ahead of cybercriminals. “Telangana has been at the forefront of cybercrime enforcement. While cases across the country rose by 37 per cent, the state recorded a 20 per cent decline. It is as if citizens here saved 20 per cent, because that much was not lost from their pockets,” she observed.

Goel added that the hub would provide the right ecosystem to build sustainable and scalable digital safety tools.

IIIT-H director Prof. Sandeep Shukla underlined that cybersecurity was not just a technological challenge but a societal one. He expressed confidence that Vyuha Labs would develop impactful innovations to safeguard both citizens and enterprises.

Officials said Telangana’s collaborative approach has placed the state ahead in building a robust digital ecosystem, setting a pioneering model for public-private partnerships in cybersecurity.