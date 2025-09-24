Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Citizens of Nearly Rs 5 Lakh Using APK Apps

Hyderabad: Cyber crooks duped citizens of Rs 4,85,873 over the last three days through fake RTO Challan and PM Kisan APK Apps via unauthorized online transactions.

One of the victim complained with the City Cyber Crime Unit (CCCU) stating that he suffered fraudulent withdrawals from his savings bank account.





A 47-year-old victim lost Rs 1,82,000 from his bank account after his mobile phone was compromised by a malicious app named “RTO-E_CHALLAN.APK”.

Another 54-year-old victim in his complaint stated that he lost Rs 1,00,000 from his account in three separate unauthorized transactions that occurred due to the installation of a fraudulent R.T.O. Challan APK.



Additionally, another 34 –year-old victim lost Rs 2,03,873 from his Bank account in eleven unauthorized transactions after malicious apps, namely “Court Order R.T.O. APK” and “PM Kissan APK”, were found on his device.



In all three cases, the victims’ mobile phones were hacked using fake APK applications, their OTPs were misused, and a combined financial loss of Rs 4,85,873 was reported, causing severe financial and mental distress to the victims and their families, CCU-ACP RG Siva Maruthi, told Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday.