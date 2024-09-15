Cyber Fraudster Dupes Hanmakonda Doctor of ₹21 Lakhs, Arrested in Rajasthan

Warangal: The Warangal Cyber Crime Police have arrested a cyber fraudster from Rajasthan who has been duping people across the country by convincing them to invest in fraudulent schemes.





Warangal Cyber Crimes ACP Vijaykumar revealed the details of the case. The accused, identified as Kalu Ram (33) from Degana town of Nagaur district in Rajasthan, has been scamming people by promising high returns on online investments. He has committed over twelve such crimes across the country, including two in Telangana.

Recently, the accused swindled ₹21 lakhs from a prominent doctor in Hanmakonda through a fake investment scheme. After realizing the fraud, the victim approached the cyber police. Following orders from the Cyber Security Bureau, a special cyber team, under the supervision of ACP Vijaykumar, arrested the accused in Rajasthan and brought him to the Warangal Commissionerate for further investigation.

