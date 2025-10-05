Cyber Frauds Dupe Doctor Of ₹32.85 Lakh In Trading Fraud

Hyderabad: A Hanamkonda-based doctor lost ₹32.85 lakh to an online investment scam where cyber fraudsters posed as professionals running a trading platform, according to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau which booked a case under the Warangal police commissionerate limits and launched an investigation.

The victim, a 48-year-old doctor, told the police he came across a WhatsApp link titled 'The Gate of Wealth' while browsing online. After joining the group, he was added to another channel called ‘C2 Learning Group, run by two individuals identifying themselves as Ram Manohar and Priya Mehta. The administrators offered trading tips and encouraged members to download an app named ‘FaerPE’ from the Google Play Store.

According to the officials, the victim was instructed to open an account and begin investing. Initially, he invested ₹20,000 and received small profits. This boosted his confidence and he began following the group’s trading instructions and transferred a total of ₹32.85 lakh through 14 transactions.

When he tried to withdraw ₹10 lakh from his trading balance, the mentors demanded that he pay ₹6.96 lakh as a 'profit-sharing fee'. When he refused, they stopped responding.

Meerpet teacher loses ₹26.5 lakh in cyber scam

Hyderabad: A teacher from Meerpet was cheated of ₹26.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as representatives of reputed financial institutions. She told police she was added to a WhatsApp group posing as a financial services firm offering guidance on stock and IPO investments with promises of high returns.

The complainant stated that group members — including one using the name ‘Teacher’ — impersonated officials of the Reserve Bank of India and other agencies. They directed her to download a mobile application for trading.

After investing ₹20,000 and earning small profits, she was persuaded to invest larger amounts. She eventually invested ₹26.5 lakh after being promised ₹65 lakh in returns. When the app displayed a portfolio balance of ₹99.36 lakh, she tried to withdraw some money but was asked to pay a ‘pending commission fee’ of ₹14.6 lakh.

When she requested that the amount be deducted from her profits, the scammers stopped responding and eventually went offline. She later approached Rachakonda Cybercrime Police and lodged a complaint.

Fake car rental site dupes man of ₹1.98 lakh

Hyderabad: A man trying to rent a car online was duped by cyber fraudsters and lost ₹1.98 lakh, said R.G. Siva Maruthi, ACP, City Cyber Crime Unit (CCCU). In his complaint lodged on Sunday, the 49-year-old victim from Lalaguda said he was searching online to rent a car to travel to his native place, Coimbatore.

He clicked on a link to ‘Shivshakti Car Rentals’and contacted the phone number mentioned on the website. The person who took the call asked the victim to pay an initial sum of ₹149 after downloading an APK file. Soon after, ₹1.98 lakh was withdrawn from his account, he told police. He later approached the City Cyber Crime Unit and lodged a complaint.