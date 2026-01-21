Cyber Fraud: ₹77 Lakh Lost in WhatsApp Trading Scam

Hyderabad:A 70‑year‑old retiree from Sanathnagar reportedly lost ₹77.1 lakh in an online stock trading fraud between January 2 and 17. The victim realised he was being scammed only after the fraudsters pressured him to invest more and then approached the cybercrime police.

According to reports, the victim was contacted on WhatsApp on December 30 by an unidentified person who introduced himself as Mohan Sharma and enquired about his interest in stock trading. He was then added to a group, where alleged stock tips and investment recommendations were shared.



The complainant said he was sent a link to open a trading account, through which he entered personal details, including his Aadhaar number, and began trading based on instructions from the group. He alleged that the fraudsters promised high returns and IPO allotments and added him, without consent, to another group.



The scamsters allegedly promised returns of 200–300 per cent and repeatedly pressured him to invest larger sums, even insisting on ₹1 crore. Suspecting fraud, the victim reported the matter through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and was directed to the cybercrime police.