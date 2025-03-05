Cyber Crooks Target Nakrekal Cong. MLA With Nude Video Call, Demand Money

Nalgonda: Cybercriminals tried to extort money from Nakrekal Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham from the Nalgonda district by making a nude video call and demanding Rs 10 lakh. The incident unfolded around 7 pm on Tuesday when Veeresham received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. Recognising the call as a scam, he terminated it.

Despite his swift action, the criminals later sent screenshots of the video call to his WhatsApp number, along with a message threatening to circulate the images and a video among Congress WhatsApp groups and his followers unless their monetary demand was met. When the MLA refused to comply, the criminals followed through and shared the content on WhatsApp and Facebook, prompting shocked followers to alert him.

Veeresham explained that he had finally answered the repeated calls from the unknown number only to realise that it was a case of cyber extortion. Notably, the woman on the call communicated in Hindi. Nakrekal Circle inspector Rajasekhar confirmed that the call originated from Madhya Pradesh and advised the MLA to block the number to prevent further harassment.

Following the incident and the MLA’s complaint, Nakrekal police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cybercrime.