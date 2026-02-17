Cyber Cops Warn Of Ramzan Donation, Shopping Scams

HYDERABAD: With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, city cybercrime police have cautioned citizens against online fraudsters who become more active during the festive season, targeting people through fake donation links, online shopping scams, fraudulent messages and digital payment frauds.

V. Arvind Babu, DCP (Cybercrime), said scammers create fake websites, WhatsApp messages, Instagram pages and QR codes claiming to collect money for orphan children, mosque construction, medical emergencies, Gaza or disaster relief, and Ramzan food distribution. He urged citizens to donate only to verified organisations, check official websites and contact details before sending money.

Police also warned of fake e‑commerce platforms offering heavy discounts on clothes, Eid collections, dates, dry fruits, electronics and iftar packages. Citizens were advised to purchase only from trusted websites, check reviews, avoid advance payments to unknown sellers, and never share OTPs, PINs, CVV or passwords. Banks, police and government authorities never ask for such details, Arvind Babu stressed.

He further cautioned against suspicious links received via SMS or WhatsApp, fake profiles seeking emergency money, and fraudulent job offers during Ramzan. Citizens were advised to verify identities before sending money, enable two‑factor authentication, and maintain strong passwords.