Cyber Cops Arrest Six Persons For Fraud

HYDERABAD: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested six persons in connection with three major cyber fraud cases - including two ‘digital arrests — involving losses exceeding `16 crore, following coordinated operations conducted in Kerala and Bengaluru.

The TGCSB deployed two teams to Kerala and one to Bengaluru after analysing technical inputs and carrying out synchronised field operations. The teams apprehended six accused — three each from Kerala and Bengaluru. Five are bank account holders and one agent linked to the cases registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, said TGCSB director Shikha Goel.

A senior citizen lodged a complaint stating that she was duped by fraudsters impersonating officials of the TRAI, CBI and RBI. The fraud began in November 2024 when she received a call claiming her Aadhaar-linked phone number was involved in criminal activity. The call was later transferred to persons posing as CBI officers, who placed her and her daughters under what they termed digital arrest, Goel said.

The accused confessed that they sent forged documents bearing CBI and RBI logos and pressured her into transferring money for account verification during November 14 and December 3, she transferred ₹5.66 crore, Goel said.

In this case, Renju Pathakku Reji (30) of Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, was arrested. Police said he had allowed his company’s bank account to be used as a mule account in exchange for commission, Shikha said.

Another senior citizen was duped with a digital arrest. The victim received a WhatsApp call in October 2025 from a person posing as a courier company customer care employee. He victim was threatened by a person claiming to be a Mumbai police officer and coerced into transferring a total of `7.12 crore. Suspecting fraud after fresh demands, the victim approached the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

TGCSB arrested Arun Sreenivas (41) and Sanal V. Menon (48) from Kerala for providing their bank accounts for commission.

A businessman from Begumpet complained of being cheated through a fake online trading platform. The fraudsters, posing as market experts, lured him with promises of high returns on QIBs and IPOs. After initially showing small profits, they pressured him into investing larger amounts.

The victim invested `3.40 crore over 22 days after he attempted to withdraw the funds, he was asked to deposit more money, prompting him to file a complaint, Goel said.

“Our teams arrested three persons, V. Jayaprakash (43), Balaraju (51) and Harish G. (55) in Bengaluru. They misused company bank accounts and shared account-linked mobile numbers with fraudsters operating from outside the state, TGCSB director Goel said.

The cases were cracked by teams led by inspectors D. Srinu, D. Ashish Reddy and E. Sreenu Naik, under the supervision of DSP K.V.M. Prasad. Investigations are continuing to trace and apprehend the remaining accused, officials said.