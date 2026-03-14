Cyber Complaints Dip In City, Says Sajjanar

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Friday said daily cybercrime complaints in the city have dropped from around 80 to about 60, attributing the decline to increased public awareness about online frauds. Speaking at the ‘Cyber Simba’ volunteer orientation programme, Sajjanar urged citizens to actively spread awareness on cyber safety to prevent people from falling prey to fraudsters.

He said the ‘Cyber Simba’ initiative, launched under the Jagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad campaign, encourages community participation in tackling cybercrime. “Use WhatsApp groups not just for greetings, but to circulate messages that promote cyber safety,” he advised.

Highlighting progress, Sajjanar noted that since November, 1,717 volunteers have registered and conducted 5,118 door‑to‑door campaigns, reaching nearly two lakh people.

He cautioned that cybercriminals ere using sophisticated methods such as digital arrest, fake trading platforms, and investment scams to cheat victims, including retired judges and professionals. He also advised women and youth to be cautious while interacting with strangers on social media.

Explaining the importance of the “Golden Hour” — the first hour after a cybercrime occurs — he said reporting incidents immediately to the 1930 helpline improves chances of recovering lost money.

Sajjanar also spoke about the ‘C‑Mitra’ service, which allows victims to file FIRs online, and said the goal was to expand the movement towards making Hyderabad a “cybercrime‑free city.”