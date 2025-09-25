CWC Willing to Clear Sammakkasagar, Tells Telangana to Get NOC From Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad: The Central Water Commission is learnt to have informed the irrigation department that it was ready to process Telangana’s plans to go ahead with the Samakkasagar project, provided it received the required no-objection certificate (NOC) from Chhattisgarh.

Senior Telangana irrigation officials on Thursday met with CWC officials in New Delhi to discuss the project proposals and sought clearances for Sammakkasagar. It may be recalled that irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy met with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur on September 22 and during that meeting, Chhattisgarh agreed to issue the NOC following Telangana’s assurance that it will attend to all the issues related to submergence of land in Chhattisgarh once the project is completed and begins storing water.

On Thursday, the CWC officials are learnt to have sought all the technical details of the project, including simulation studies, to which Telangana officials responded that these were already uploaded as required and they would again provide the details to the CWC.

The Sammakkasagar barrage, Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district at Godavari-Indravati confluence, can store 6.7 TMCft of water and is designed to provide irrigation to a new ayacut of 12,146 hectares and stabilize irrigation to another 1,78 lakh hectares under Stage-II of the Sriramsagar Project.