CWC Sets Up Expert Group to Save Srisailam Dam

Hyderabad:The safety of Srisailam dam, threatened by a large cavity right next to it in the form of a plunge pool, is back in focus with the Central Water Commission (CWC) setting up a multi-disciplinary committee that will undertake a detailed technical review of the problem and prepare a rehabilitation plan to ensure the dam’s safety.

The development comes on the back of a National Dam Safety Authority reporting that that if left unattended to, erosion from the falling waters into the plunge pool could threaten the dam structure itself. The Telangana government has been pushing for repairs to ensure safety of the dam and a study commissioned by the AP irrigation department found that the damage was extending towards the dam, and had even caused serious damage to the apron structure attached to the dam.



The technical expert group (TEG), the CWC said, would have experts from the commission itself, the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), New Delhi, the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, Geological Survey of India (GSI), along with chief engineer (projects), Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh water resources department, a representative holding the rank of a chief engineer from the Telangana irrigation department, and a member from the Krishna River Management Board.



The CWC, in a letter addressed to all the agencies named, also asked the Telangana government and the KRMB to nominate their representatives to the expert group.

The TEG in addition to damage assessment, will study relevant case studies of similar issues from around the world to derive lessons learned and applicable best practices. The CWC further said that the TEG will provide advise on investigations, modelling, and the required analysis along with recommending suitable rehabilitation measures, and support for preparation of a comprehensive report with design, drawings, and implementation plan to address the plunge pool problem at the dam.

It may be recalled that after a visit to the dam and inspection of the damages caused due to the huge void in the plunge pool area, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had warned that if left unattended to, the erosion from the falling waters into the plunge pool when dam gates are open, could threaten the dam structure itself. The Telangana government too had been pushing for repairs to ensure safety of the dam with irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy writing to the jal shakti Ministry last year urging it to ensure that the Andhra Pradesh government took up the required repairs.

Last June, a detailed scientific study commissioned by the AP irrigation department and conducted by Visakhapatnam-based Sea Lion Offshore Diving Ptv. Ltd., found that the damages were not just limited to erosion resulting in the plunge pool formation but was also extending towards the dam, and even caused serious damages to the apron structure attached to the dam.