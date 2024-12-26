CWC Meet Approves CM Revanth’s Resolution on Caste Census, Delimitation, Women’s Quota

Hyderabad: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution proposed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, advocating for a nationwide caste census and safeguarding the interests of southern states in delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

The special meeting of CWC, held in Belagavi, Karnataka, highlighted the need for the Congress’ strategic measures to safeguard the interests of southern states in the delimitation of the Lok Sabha constituencies and ensure social equity through comprehensive data on caste demographics.

While moving the resolution, Revanth Reddy raised concerns about the potential delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies based on population. He warned that such a move could disproportionately affect the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha.

“There is a real danger of southern states losing seats drastically if delimitation is conducted purely on population,” Revanth Reddy stated. He urged the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to adopt a strategic approach to protect representation from southern states.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for the Congress to launch an extensive campaign highlighting its role in introducing the Women’s Reservation Bill during the previous UPA government. Countering the BJP's allegations regarding the Bill, Revanth Reddy said, “The Congress must effectively tackle the BJP’s propaganda claiming alterations to SC, ST, and OBC reservations in favour of the Congress under the guise of women’s reservations.”

Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of Telangana’s caste census as a model for the nation. He pointed out that the state’s efforts could serve as a blueprint for the central government to conduct a caste census alongside the upcoming national census next year.

Stressing its importance, he said, “The Congress should demand and fight for a caste census across the country as part of the upcoming national census. A resolution in this regard should be passed and send the same to the BJP government at the Centre.”

The Chief Minister's resolution received unanimous support from the CWC.

TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud who spoke in the CWC meeting echoed Revanth Reddy’s sentiments, calling Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for a caste census a "revolutionary idea" that the nation must embrace.

Criticising the BJP’s divisive politics, Goud said, “The caste census is a slap on the face of BJP’s cunning political tactics aimed at dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion for political gains.” He lauded Telangana’s leadership in prioritising the caste census and setting an example for the nation.

Revanth Reddy took part in CWC's special meeting named “Nav Satyagraha Baithak" began in Belagavi on Thursday as the party marks the 100th anniversary of its Belagavi session that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi on December 26, 1924. The meeting chalked out a plan for the political and electoral challenges in New Year 2025.

Top Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, marched to the venue of the extended CWC meeting.

Revanth Reddy, along with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, and AICC secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, took part in the march to the venue along with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The special CWC meeting is part of the larger “Gandhi Bharat” programme scheduled for two days (December 25 and 26). This series of events is dedicated to celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and reflecting on the 1924 Congress session he presided over.

Revanth Reddy will also take part in the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi on Friday. The rally is being held to protest Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution. The countrywide campaign will be kick-started on December 27, Friday with a "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally in Belagavi.

"The campaign will include padayatras, village-level, block-level, district-level, and state-level rallies. Leaders at all levels--national, state, district, and grassroots--will lead this initiative. Activities like seminars, public meetings, and rallies will take place from one village to another.

On the lines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has decided to launch a year-long 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra' on January 26, 2025.

The CWC meeting has also decided to undertake a major organisational overhaul of the party based on accountability and capability starting immediately and running through the next year.

The party has decided to go for a "massive political campaign" for one year, with an aim to make Year 2025 as the Organisational Reforming Programme of Congress. There will be a thorough enquiry about the capability of the leaders at every level.