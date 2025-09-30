CV Anand Takes Charge As Special Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand assumed charge as special chief secretary, home, at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Anand, a 1996-batch IPS officer of DG rank, previously served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and twice held the post of Hyderabad city police commissioner. He had also served as commissioner of Cyberabad.

During his early career, Anand worked in several Maoist-affected districts, earning recognition for his leadership and service. He received the President’s Gallantry Medal in 2002 for exceptional bravery. After taking charge, Anand met his predecessor, former special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, at the Secretariat.

Shivadhar Reddy takes charge as TG DGP

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Battula Shivadhar Reddy assumed charge as Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana at the state police headquarters, Lakdikapul, on Tuesday morning. A 1994-batch IPS officer of DG rank, Reddy previously served as the state intelligence chief. He took charge at 9.44 am after a ceremonial guard of honour.

Over his distinguished career, Reddy has been decorated with several awards, including the Police Medal for Gallantry (2002), the UN Medal (2003), the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2011), the Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalta Padak (2018) for outstanding intelligence work, and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2020).

In June 2025, he received a Certificate of Excellence from the Minister of External Affairs in recognition of his contribution to passport verification using the Telangana Police’s VeriFast app.

Emotive farewell for DGP Jitender at TGPA

Hyderabad: A farewell ceremony for outgoing DGP Dr Jitender was held at the Telangana Police Academy (TGPA) on Tuesday. Senior officers, including his successor, DGP Battula Shivadhar Reddy, and new Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, attended the event.

In his address, Dr Jitender said the Telangana police would “always stand with the victim” and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to combating cybercrime and drug trafficking. “The government has taken a tough stand on cyber and narcotics crimes, and our police acted swiftly under its direction,” he said.

He noted that the police department had filled several vacant posts to strengthen field operations. “Our police force has been available 24/7 to protect and assist citizens, ensuring law and order across Telangana,” he said, thanking the state government for the opportunity to serve as DGP.

Highlighting the department’s achievements, he said Telangana Police has been recognised nationally for its investigation and detection capabilities. “With updated software, tracking systems, and trained field officers, we have effectively reduced crime,” he said.

Dr Jitender credited special units such as TGNAB, Eagle teams, H-NEW, the Excise Enforcement Bureau, Special Branch, Cyber Security Bureau, IT Cells, Task Force, and SOT for their coordinated efforts in tackling narcotics, cybercrime and betting mafias. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to investigate betting networks and launch awareness drives to protect citizens,” he said.

Jitender got emotional during his speech while remembering his late parents. “I lost my parents while being away for duty. The pain of not being with them remains,” he said, his voice breaking. Judiciary reports, he noted, have acknowledged Telangana Police for using advanced technology comparable to global policing standards. The ceremony concluded with a standing ovation for Dr. Jitender’s service spanning more than three decades.