C.V. Anand Relaunches Drives Against Fake Transgender Extortionists

Hyderabad: Extortion and panhandling by fake transgenders is turning rampant at the traffic signals and major junctions. Police commissioner C.V. Anand has re-launched special drives to stop the practice, and the city police have registered 30 cases in 20 days.

A police officer said, “They are not genuine transgenders but undergo surgery in Andhra Pradesh and start behaving like transgenders. They recruit youths by offering them alcohol and drugs.” He noted the fake transgenders had started pestering drivers at toll gates on the highways. Cases regarding the extortion by fake transgenders also include the NDPS Act cases,” he said.

There is a practice to take blessings from transgenders, especially on ceremonial occasions. The police said the fake transgenders were taking advantage of it, barging into the functions and demanding money which sometimes runs up to Rs.2.5 lakh. Some groups mark the houses they have visited, so the residents do not face demands from other groups.

“We are talking to the residents to inform us and creating awareness not to pay any money for such groups,” the official said.