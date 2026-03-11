C.V. Anand Emerges as Front-Runner for Telangana DGP as UPSC Set to Shortlist Panel

Hyderabad: C.V. Anand, the state’s most senior police official, has emerged as the front-runner for the post of Director-General of Police. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to recommend a panel of three IPS officers, one among whom will be picked by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as Director-General of Police (head of police force).

In-charge DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy will retire in next month. The Supreme Court had on February 5 set a four-week deadline for the UPSC to complete the process of recommending three names to the state government following the guidelines set in ‘Prakash Singh vs Union of India’.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao was scheduled to attend the UPSC meeting in New Delhi but is likely to depute the resident commissioner to attend on his behalf, in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Pratap Shukla as Telangana Governor.

Official sources told this correspondent that the government had furnished a list of five names – C.V. Anand, Vinay Prabhakar Apte, Soumya Mishra, Shikha Goel and Abhilasha Bist – to the UPSC. With Apte, joint director IB, staying out of Telangana for most of his service, the state government would impress upon the UPSC to exclude his name from the panel of three. This will leave Anand, Soumya Mishra and Shikha Goel in the race.

Anand, who served mostly in the state throughout his career, enjoys a special bond with the city where he has served as DCP, joint commissioner of police and police commissioner twice as well as the chief of the Cyberabad police. He also has fair knowledge of, and work experience in, the region that will be the government’s growth engine as part of Telangana Rising 2047.

Belonging to the Reddy community, Anand enjoys cordial relations with all social groups and political parties, in particular the Congress’ friend in need All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen. His timely appointment as city police commissioner just a few days before Ganesh immersion in 2024 ensured smooth conduct of the event. Anand will be in service till May 2028.

Soumya will retire a year earlier, and Shikha Goel’s tenure will last till 2029, a year after the general elections. Shikha Goel’s husband and senior police official Vijay Kumar is serving in a crucial post of additional DG, Intelligence, and sailing well with the Revanth Reddy dispensation.