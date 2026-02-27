Customer Alleges Damaged Car Sold As New

HYDERABAD: A customer sat on protest outside a showroom in Nagole on Thursday, alleging that he was sold a damaged vehicle as a new car.

Police said the man purchased the car from a showroom on December 30, 2024. On closer inspection recently, he noticed signs of prior damage and suspected the vehicle may have been involved in an accident before delivery.

He claimed the damage was not disclosed at the time of purchase and demanded an explanation from the management. Showroom officials told police the vehicle had sustained minor damage during transportation and was repaired before delivery.

Police clarified that no formal complaint has been registered so far, though the customer has demanded a replacement vehicle and discussions are ongoing between both parties.

Woman’s death sparks abetment case

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old woman, Divya Reddy, was found dead at her residence in Jagadgirigutta on Friday morning. Her mother discovered her unresponsive in her room. Police said Divya had been living separately and was reportedly in a relationship with Narsimha, a married man. According to officials, she had persuaded him to make her his second wife, but when he refused, she may have become upset.

Divya’s family alleged that she was being mentally harassed by Narsimha and his friend Hemanth. “The victim's mother has alleged that both the men told Divya it would not matter even if she died and mentally harassed her,” Jagadgirigutta SI Apparao said.

Police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment to suicide) against Narsimha and Hemanth. Hemanth had introduced Divya to Narsimha and is reportedly in a relationship with one of her friends.