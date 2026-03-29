Custody Plea Of Rohith Reddy, Others On March 30

Hyderabad: Days after special investigation team sought a five-day extension of custody for P. ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and Delhi-based real estate agent Namit Sharma, the matter will come up for hearing on Monday. The accused are lodged at Chanchalguda jail and their remand ends on April 8.

On March 14, EAGLE and Moinabad police raided Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse, recovering a small quantity of cocaine. Of the 11 persons present, six tested positive, including TD MP Putta Mahesh and Namit Sharma, who tested positive for MDMA. Police said the team also came under fire from the inmates.

Rohith Reddy, Sharma and Ritesh Reddy were interrogated for three days, leading to the names of three alleged suppliers — Abhishek Sharma, Rakesh Varma and Dr Balaji, a city-based doctor. Moinabad inspector Y. Mallikarjun Reddy said Abhishek and Rakesh are absconding, while Dr Balaji was served notice. “Dr Balaji was neither a consumer, nor a peddler,” he clarified.

Others who tested positive were booked under the NDPS Act and granted station bail the same day. Rohith Reddy, Ritesh Reddy and Sharma were additionally booked under the Arms Act to probe drug supply networks. Namit Sharma, who allegedly opened fire at police, was also charged with attempt to murder.

RPF seizes 60 kg ganja worth ₹30 lakh in train

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad, seized 60.9 kilograms of marijuana worth about ₹30 lakh that was found abandoned beneath the berth of a train. RPF Begumpet sub-inspector Syeda Tahseen and divisional crime prevention staff found the contraband packed in seven unclaimed bags duringa decoy check in Train 11020 Konark Express.

Alakunta Naveen Kumar, divisional security commissioner, said that the RPF had launched Operation Narcos to highlight the menace of NDPS and the smuggling of narcotics through railways. He said this year till date the RPF had detected 14 cases with a value of ₹1,15,71,250 and arrested 20 persons.

Serial burglar nabbed in KPHB

A 25-year-old man, Sanjay Kumar alias Sanjay, was arrested in connection with a house burglary case in KPHB on Saturday, March 28. Police seized gold ornaments worth about ₹2.8 lakh from his possession.

The accused, a private employee from Hafeezpet, Miyapur, and a native of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, was earlier involved in at least 10 house burglary cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He was produced before court.

Saifabad cops recover pilgrim’s valuables in 30 minutes

Saifabad police swiftly recovered a woman pilgrim’s lost valuables worth about ₹4 lakh within 30 minutes of receiving a complaint on Friday. According to Saifabad station house officer A. Seethaiah, the victim, Manimegala, a native of Tamil Nadu, lodged a complaint at 2.30 am stating she had accidentally left her handbag in an auto-rickshaw hired on a ride-hailing app at the Lakdikapul Metro Rail station bus stop.

“Manimegala, who had gone to the Birla Temple, had placed her gold bangles weighing 25 grams, gold ear studs of 2 grams, ₹30,000 in cash and essential documents in her bag,” Seethaiah said.

The case was taken up on top priority. Crime head constables D. Prasad Raju and V. Suresh Goud traced the auto-rickshaw using technical surveillance and service data of the app. Within 30 minutes, the vehicle was located at Chaderghat and the handbag recovered intact. Police brought the auto driver to Saifabad station for verification. After confirmation by Manimegala, the valuables were handed over to her.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Manimegala said: “I forgot my handbag accidentally. I appreciate the profound gratitude of Hyderabad police for their lightning-fast response and integrity.”

Commissioner warns against IPL betting trap

City police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Saturday cautioned the public against falling into the trap of betting during the IPL season. “As the IPL season begins, we appeal to everyone to enjoy cricket as a sport and not ruin their lives by falling into the trap of betting,” he said.

Sajjanar noted that although hundreds of betting apps have been banned under the #SayNoToBettingApps campaign, scams have now shifted to social media platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram. “We will take strict action against social media influencers who promote such dangerous apps just for money. We have special surveillance not only on online but also on offline betting that takes place in farmhouses and secret locations,” he warned.

He further urged: “Don’t let betting put your family in debt and put them on the road. If you know someone in your neighbourhood is involved in betting, immediately dial 100 or inform our WhatsApp number 94906 16555.” The commissioner also posted the advisory on his official Twitter handle.

Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment

A 26-year-old woman, Kuntam Shanthi Kumari, died allegedly by suicide at her residence in Srinivasa Colony, Kompally, on Friday morning, reportedly due to physical and mental harassment over dowry. She had married Lakshmi Narasayya Naidu (33) eight months ago after a love affair, Petbasheerabad police said.

According to investigators, Shanthi Kumari was allegedly subjected to continuous harassment by her husband, who repeatedly sent her back to her parental home demanding additional dowry and subjected her to regular abuse. “The complainant has alleged he would beat her up every day. We are investigating these claims,” said Petbasheerabad inspector Vijayvardhan.

Based on preliminary inquiry and a complaint, police registered a case under provisions related to dowry death. Further investigation is underway.

Four Arrested for Murder of Plumber in Chandrayangutta

Chandrayangutta police on Saturday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of Mohammed Salman, a plumber, on March 23 due to previous enmity.

Rajendranagar DCP S. Sreenivas said the arrested accused — Syed Abdullah, Syed Aman, Shaik Matheen and Mohd Sarwar, all residents of Chandrayangutta — had attacked Salman at Kandikal Gate while he was returning after iftar. “We arrested the accused at the Falaknuma railway station while they were allegedly attempting to flee to Gulbarga,” the DCP added.

Police said the accused, who Salman knew, intercepted his bike and began an argument with him during which time Aman allegedly attacked him and was joined by his associates. Salman who was undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

Heavy Vehicle Movement Restricted in Malkajgiri Commissionerate From April 1

Heavy and medium vehicles will face time-bound movement restrictions across several routes in the Malkajgiri commissionerate from April 1, police said in a notification on Saturday. The vehicles will not be allowed between 7.30 am and 11.30 am, and 3.30 pm and 10.30 pm. The measure is being implemented to reduce congestion, accidents and vehicular emissions on city roads.

They will be permitted to enter only during non-peak hours between 11.30 am and 3.30 pm, and 10.30 pm and 7.30 am. The police said RTC and school buses were exempted from the restrictions. Key stretches including routes inside ORR up to BITS junction, Thumkunta-Devaranjal, Bollarum-Kompally, Old Alwal-Suchitra, Bowenpally up to Suchitra X roads and Air Force station, as well as Uppal up to Elephant Rotary and Medipally on NH-163 would be affected.

The curbs will be enforced in the police station limits of Alwal, Bolaram, Trimulgherry, Begumpet, Bowenpally, Gopalapuram, Marredpally, Tukaramgate, Malkajgiri, Neredmet, Jawaharnagar, Keesara, LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Nagole, Saroornagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal, Nacharam, Medipally and Kushaiguda.

Additionally, police prohibited goods vehicles and passenger vehicles above 10-seater capacity round the clock on select flyovers, including those at PNT, CTO and YMCA, and parts of Bairamaliguda flyovers with restricted turning movements.

Vehicles requiring access during restricted hours must obtain permission from the traffic deputy commissioner of police.

16-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Hayathnagar Tank While Playing with Friends

A 16-year-old boy died who had gone with his friend to play at a local tank drowned in its waters at Toroor in Hayathnagar on Friday. According to the complaint lodged by his father Bachigalla Shankaraiah, 45, the victim had left with his friends shortly after 3 pm.

At about 3.30 pm, a neighbour informed the complainant that his son had entered the tank but could not come out. Shankaraiah rushed to the spot and brought his son from the water. He attempted to revive him and shifted the teen in an ambulance to the area hospital at Vanasthalipuram where doctors declared him dead.

Three Arrested in Hyderabad for Manufacturing Adulterated Snacks and Osmania Biscuits

Three persons were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated food products, including mixture and Osmania biscuits in Mailardevpally, during raids by the police along with the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) personnel at Babul Reddy Nagar and Laxmiguda.

A large quantity of adulterated food items and raw materials, including mixture packets, makka chudwa, papdi, sev, banana chips, masala palli, chikki, culinary essence, food colours, used cooking oil and chemicals such as sodium hydrosulphite, were seized. The total value of the seized material is estimated at `3,35,100.

It was found that Munnir Arun Kumar, running Arun Kumar Foods, was preparing a snacks mixture using chemicals without adhering to hygiene or regulatory norms. Vundyala Masthan Reddy, of Anjani Foods, was allegedly found manufacturing Osmania biscuits and chikkis under similar conditions, while Vishal Jain, of Jain Foods, was reportedly producing namkeen and mixture. Police said the accused were supplying these products to local shops across Hyderabad.