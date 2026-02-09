Curtains Down on Campaigning to Municipal Polls in Telangana Today

Hyderabad: The high-octane campaign for the municipal elections in Hyderabad will conclude on Monday evening with the political parties deciding to hold rallies to draw the attention of voters. The polling will be conducted on February 11 from 7 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes would be conducted on February 13 from 8 am.

The leaders from three major political parties took part in the campaign. While Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues from Congress addressed public meetings, while BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLA T Harish Rao took part in rallies.

From BJP, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP State president N Ramchander Rao and MPs addressed elections rallies.

The elections will cover 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities and 414 wards in the seven municipal corporations, totalling 2,996 wards across 32 districts. Elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, including web-casting facilities in all the 8,203 polling stations across the state.

A total of 52.43 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise, including 26.80 lakh women voters, 25.62 lakh male voters and 640 voters in the ‘others’ category, reflecting a significant participation of women in the electorate.

As many as 16,031 ballot boxes are being readied, along with 137 strong rooms and 136 counting centres to facilitate smooth conduct of polling and counting. After the declaration of results, the elected ward members of the urban local bodies will be administered the oath of office at 11 am on February 16.