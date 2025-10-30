Curriculum on AI to Be Introduced in All Schools from Class 3 Onwards: MoE

Hyderabad: The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) as essential components of future-ready education.

The department is supporting institutions such as CBSE, NCERT, KVS, and NVS, along with States and Union Territories, in designing a meaningful and inclusive curriculum under the broad ambit of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF SE) 2023 through a consultative process.

Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) will reinforce the concept of learning, thinking, and teaching, and will gradually expand towards the idea of “AI for Public Good.” This initiative marks a nascent yet significant step towards the ethical use of AI to solve complex challenges, as the technology will be organically embedded from the foundational stage, beginning in Grade 3.

A stakeholder consultation was held on October 29, 2025, bringing together expert bodies including CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external experts. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has constituted an expert committee chaired by Prof. Karthik Raman, IIT Madras, to develop the AI & CT curriculum.

Speaking at the consultation, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSeL, emphasised that education in AI should be treated as a basic universal skill linked to The World Around Us (TWAU). He noted that the curriculum must be broad-based, inclusive, and aligned with NCF SE 2023, adding that every child’s distinct potential is our priority. Our job as policymakers is to define the minimum threshold and re-evaluate it based on the changing needs, he added.

He further highlighted that teacher training and learning-teaching materials, including NISHTHA’s teacher training modules and video-based learning resources, will form the backbone of curriculum implementation. Collaboration between NCERT and CBSE through a Coordination Committee under NCF SE will ensure seamless integration, structuring, and quality assurance.

Kumar emphasized that it is good to have cross-national and cross-international Boards analysis and have an international perspective, but it needs to be specific to our needs. Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary (I&T) concluded by reiterating the importance of adhering to the established timelines for curriculum development and rollout.

The key takeaways include introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking from Grade 3 onwards, starting in the academic session 2026–27, aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF SE 2023.

This is in addition to integration of AI & CT curriculum, time allocation, and resources under NCF SE and development of resource materials, handbooks, and digital resources by December 2025 apart from teacher training through NISHTHA and other institutions, designed to be grade-specific and time-bound.