Curious Boy Trains AI, Builds Own System

Hyderabad: When most students are using artificial intelligence (AI) to get quick answers or assignments, a 13-year-old from Hyderabad is trying to understand how it actually works by building his own system from scratch — highlighting deepened engagement of Indians with new technologies.

Raja Dharma Tej Maddala, a Grade 7 student, has developed what he calls an “artificial civilisation intelligence” system, a structured AI framework that attempts to break down problems step by step instead of generating instant responses. His work, named Raja MagRex AI, has been recognised as an innovation initiative by the Centre’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

What stands out is not just the system itself, but the approach. While AI tools are widely accessible, Raja chose to go beyond using them and instead focus on how they function internally.

“I was curious not just about using AI, but about how it actually thinks and produces answers. Most tools give responses directly, but they don’t show how the reasoning is structured behind the scenes,” he said.

His system is built on 22 cognitive systems, 87 modules and over 100 features, designed to examine a problem from multiple angles, such as logic, context and long-term impact before arriving at a response.

“In real life, complex problems involve multiple perspectives such as logic, context, environment and long-term impact. I wanted to design something that evaluates all these together instead of just one pathway,” he said.

The focus, those who have seen the project say, is less about the output and more about the curiosity behind it, a student choosing to experiment with AI rather than simply use it.

He explains it through a simple example. “If a student asks how to improve their study habits, most AI tools give general tips. In my system, one part looks at time management, another at learning techniques, another at motivation and another at long-term goals. Then it combines all of this into a structured response,” he said.

Raja said he built the system gradually, starting with basic ideas and refining them over time. “I worked on it consistently, starting with simple concepts and then connecting and improving them step by step,” he said.

He now hopes to take it forward as a practical platform. “The goal is not just to give answers, but to help people think through problems in a more organised way,” he said.