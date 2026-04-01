CURE Municipalities Collect ₹2,501 Crore Property Tax; Cyberabad Tops the List

Hyderabad: The municipal corporations within the Core Urban Region (CURE) have collected ₹2,501.25 crore of property tax for 2025-25, according to a statement on Tuesday, last day of the financial year.

At 8 pm, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation topped with ₹986.03 crore followed by the GHMC at ₹962.82 crore and Malkajgiri Municipal Corpoation at ₹554.40 crore. On the last day, the GHMC collected ₹51.61 crore, CMC ₹30.28 crore and MMC ₹25.19 crore, totalling ₹107.08 crore in a single day. Additionally, under the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, ₹548 crore was collected until 8 pm on Tuesday. Of this, the GHMC collected ₹233 crore, CMC ₹189 crore and MMC ₹126 crore.



