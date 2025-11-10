Curbing Cyber Crimes With Self-Awareness

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar launched a state-wide campaign for cyber crime prevention and unveiled the ‘Cyber Simbha’ volunteer logo. The DGP said cyber crime had been rising rapidly over the past decade, making self-awareness the most powerful tool to protect citizens.

Stating that the campaign was being taken up across Telangana to curb cyber fraud, Shivadhar Reddy observed that cyber crime was no longer a simple law and order problem but had become a serious social issue. Criminals were increasingly misusing phone calls, social media, and online platforms to cheat unsuspecting people after acquiring personal information such as financial status, location, and age.

The DGP pointed out that women, the elderly, and homemakers were the most vulnerable. Shivadhar Reddy said that cyber patrolling was being conducted to prevent such crimes and highlighted that special measures have brought down victim numbers this year compared to last year.

He urged youth, retired persons, and community members to take part in the movement. “If there is at least one ‘Cyber Simbha’ in every household who is aware of these frauds, society as a whole will be protected,” he said.

Police commissioner Sajjanar expressed serious concern that within the Hyderabad commissionerate limits alone, citizens are losing around `1 crore every day. “Cyber criminals are exploiting people’s greed and fear.

He advised people against trusting unknown calls, suspicious links, or apps, and never share OTPs, passwords, or bank details. He also suggested using strong passwords and avoiding sharing personal information with strangers on social media.