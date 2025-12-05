Cultural Line-Up at Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad:A vibrant line-up of cultural programmes, including a musical concert by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, a dance fusion segment, and an illusion show by noted magician Samala Venu, has been drawn up to enthrall delegates attending the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Dance troupes will greet guests with performances in Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatam, Gussadi, Oggu Dollu, Women Dappulu, Perini Natyam and Bonala Kolatam, offering a showcase of Telangana’s folk heritage. Instrumental and fusion presentations by leading artists, a veena recital by P. Jayalakshmi and a Perini Natyam performance by Sri Kala Krishna will further add to the cultural flavour of the summit.



Official sources said that Keeravani will present a 90-minute musical concert, the summit’s marquee attraction. Delegates from across the world will have the opportunity to experience a curated blend of classical, folk and contemporary artistic expressions.

A day-long public orchestra will run from December 10 to 13, coinciding with the Telangana Rising Global Summit public exhibition, which will be open to all with free entry. Visitors will get a chance to interact with experts, explore departmental stalls and learn about new initiatives forming the core of the Telangana Rising Vision 2047.

To facilitate public participation, the state government has arranged free bus services operating from 9 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm, covering major junctions such as MGBS, Kukatpally, Charminar and LB Nagar, from December 10 to 13.



