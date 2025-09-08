CTD, Mines Led Revenue Growth in Telangana, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday that revenue collection from the commercial taxes department (CTD) and mines department recorded a growth of 4.7 per cent and 18.6 per cent respectively, while other departments continued to lag in revenue mobilisation.

Bhatti chaired a meeting of the state revenue resources mobilisation sub-committee at the Secretariat. Committee members, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with senior officials, participated.

Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to expedite desiltation works in major irrigation projects. He noted that desiltation would not only increase the water storage capacity of irrigation projects but also generate additional revenue for the state through sand mining. He suggested that the desiltation programme be immediately launched in one project as a pilot initiative.

The ministers proposed that sand mining in agency areas be undertaken entirely through tribal agencies. Since tribal communities do not have access to heavy machinery, they recommended that the Engineering Division of the ITDA provide machinery support. This, they said, would help economically empower tribals in the agency regions.

The ministers also directed officials to frame procedures within three weeks for shifting polluting industries located inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to areas beyond the ORR.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, R&B special chief secretary Vikas Raj, CCLA Lokesh Kumar, Mines director Shashank, stamps & registration commissioner Rajeev Gandhi Hanumantu, transport commissioner Surendra Kumar, and senior officials.