CT scan at Railway hospital

Hyderabad:The South Central Railway Hospital at Lalaguda, Secunderabad, has enhanced its services with the inauguration of a new CT scan facility worth Rs 5.42 crore on Thursday. According to railway authorities, investigations such as CT scans of the brain, chest, and abdomen have been outsourced until now.

The newly installed CT scan facility will provide convenient access to diagnostic services for all Railway beneficiaries and is expected to

significantly reduce referral expenditure. In addition, a medicinal plant garden has been inaugurated on the hospital premises. The garden features 20 varieties of medicinal plants, including tulsi, aloe vera, lemongrass, insulin plant, and others. An Ayurvedic doctor is available at the hospital to guide patients in using these plants.

Addressing the gathering, Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the medical department for upgrading the facilities for the benefit of employees. He noted that the CT scan facility would be highly beneficial and convenient for Railway personnel, eliminating the need to outsource tests. He added that it would save time for patients and ensure timely treatment.

