CSR Donors Feted on International Tiger Day

Hyderabad: Forest officials at Amrabad Tiger Reserve celebrated International Tiger Day on Monday by felicitating donors who helped set up solar-powered bore wells and forest clinics at the wildlife reserve.

A total of 31 representatives from 11 firms attended the event. They included Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTICOS), ICICI Foundation, Apollo Total Health, Nirmaan Organisation, Rural Development Trust, Prosperiti Homes Pvt.Ltd, Switcheko Sustainability, ELifecycle Management Pvt Ltd, United Way of Hyderabad, Bhumika Women's Collective and Community Development Foundation.

The donations were made at Environmental Education Centre (EEC) Mannanur under the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

The contributions helped in procuring patrolling vehicles, rescue vans, fire blowers, water tankers, shoes for frontline staff, camera traps and in the setting up of solar-powered projects and forest clinics, forest officials said.

District forest officer, Nagarkurnool, Rohit Gopidi thanked the donors.

"These firms positively responded to our proposals and they reaffirmed their commitment towards conservation of Amrabad Tiger Reserve," said forest staff Sushant Bobade.