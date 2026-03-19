CSIR-NGRI, SRI Sign MoU On Geothermal Energy Research

Hyderabad: The CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Shri Ram Institute for Industrial Research (SRI) to collaborate on geothermal energy research and its development in India. The agreement was signed by CSIR-NGRI director Dr Prakash Kumar and SRI director Dr Mukul Das in the presence of senior scientists and officials from both institutions.

Officials said the collaboration will focus on research and development in geothermal energy, including the design and implementation of pilot plants at identified locations across the country to assess its viability and promote indigenous technologies. Under the MoU, both institutions will work on identified thrust areas by combining scientific expertise and technical capabilities in the geothermal sector.

Officials said the partnership is expected to support India’s clean energy goals and strengthen research in emerging energy technologies.