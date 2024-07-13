CSIR Director General Urges Graduates to Foster National Pride

Hyderabad: Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) urged graduates to create moments of pride for the nation. “The country has high expectations from you. It’s fine to go abroad to study and work, but remember to return and contribute to your nation,” she stated.



Dr Kalaiselvi was speaking at the 23 convocation of the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) with 600 students graduating, including a record number of 32 PhDs and 224 Masters with thesis.



Graduates from IIITH’s Dual-Degree Master of Science and Ph.D. programmes have made significant marks globally in top universities and product groups.



Yarramaneni Jaishnav, a BTech graduate in electronics and communication engineering (ECE), received the IIITH gold medal for outstanding academic performance. Thatipamula Harshvardhan, a BTech graduate in computer science and engineering (CSE), was awarded best all-rounder for notable contribution to academics, extracurricular activities, and IIITH services.



The convocation saw 136 companies registering for placements, with 102 conducting interviews. Prof. P.J. Narayanan, Director of IIITH, commended the graduates for their skills and creativity. “You are now joining the professional world, ready to tackle its complexities. Your skills and creativity will be crucial, and we expect the best from you,” he said.



Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, chairman of the governing council of IIITH, emphasised the urgent need for efficient energy solutions. “Healing and cooling contribute significantly to greenhouse gases. Can you innovate to make energy usage three times more efficient? Save the earth,” he challenged the graduates.



This academic year, the faculty, research students, and staff published approximately 812 papers in top journals and conferences, 31 PhD students received external fellowships. Alumni contributions have been significant, raising `2.24 crore to support deserving students. Nineteen students are being supported by these funds, the faculty informed.