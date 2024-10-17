CS reviews arrangements for Group-1 mains examinations

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said that all arrangements have been made for the Group-1 mains examinations to be held from October 21 to 27.



Reviewing the arrangements at a video conference here on Thursday, she said that as many as 31,383 candidates were appearing for the examinations, in 46 centers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

The Chief Secretary said that security has been provided to prevent any kind of untoward incidents at all the centers. District Collectors will directly supervise the conduct of these examinations and the Police Commissioners concerned will also make appropriate arrangements.

TGPSC Chairman M. Mahender Reddy said that Group-1 mains examinations were being conducted after a gap of 13 years, the last time the mains exams were held in 2011. He advised the officials to perform their duties very carefully in every aspect in the conduct of these examinations.

Mahender Reddy said that in the current situation where social media is active, the conduct of exams is also challenging and in this context, proper precautions should be taken to avoid any misconceptions and rumours.

Director-General of Police Jitender, who was also present at the meeting, said that elaborate arrangements have been made at all the examination centers where Group-1 will be held and all measures have been taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the examinations.

TGPSC Secretary Naveen Nicholas said that CCTVs have been installed in every examination hall, Chief Superintendent's room and surrounding areas and they are being monitored through the control room set up in the TGPSC office.

He said that special staff were deployed to take the biometric attendance of the candidates appearing for the examinations and candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center after half past one in the afternoon. Around 85 per cent candidates have downloaded their hall tickets so far. He said that an extra hour is allocated specially for the disabled. Candidates who need assistants (scribes) to write the exam, have been asked to specifically mention on the hall tickets of those candidates and four centers have been set up for them.

Family Welfare Department Commissioner Karnan said that special medical camps have been arranged at all examination centres. SPDCL MD Musharraf Ali said that steps have been taken to provide continuous power supply and three CEs will supervise this. RTC officials said that special RTC buses have been arranged.